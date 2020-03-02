Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 12,062 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,062 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Emcor Group worth $10,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emcor Group by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Emcor Group by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Emcor Group by 1,138.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Emcor Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Emcor Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EME. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Emcor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of Emcor Group stock traded up $2.64 on Monday, reaching $79.56. 527,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,354. Emcor Group Inc has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $93.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.55 and a 200 day moving average of $86.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

