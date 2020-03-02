Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 23,717 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,717 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $10,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,325,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 321,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,644,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,719.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Cfra increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,310,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,883. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.92 and a 200 day moving average of $148.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $120.06 and a 1-year high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

