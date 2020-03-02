Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 24,964 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,964 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,315,953,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,051,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,315,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,243,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,998,000 after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,585,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $8.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,194,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,498. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.31. The company has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $148.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.