Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $33.32 on Monday, hitting $1,728.98. The stock had a trading volume of 868,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,063. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,592.45 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,947.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,966.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $22.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,775.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,026.35.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.