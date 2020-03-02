Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 8,352 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,352 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,706 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 197.1% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,066,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,669,000 after purchasing an additional 707,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth $37,206,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,509,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,240,000 after purchasing an additional 424,531 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,046,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,845. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

In related news, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $2,823,154.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,301 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,954. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

