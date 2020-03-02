MVL (MVL) Achieves Market Cap of $2.15 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, MVL has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One MVL token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, IDEX, CoinBene and UEX. MVL has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $250,566.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00053704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00482452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.98 or 0.06435567 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00063079 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030206 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005619 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011334 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Cryptology, CoinBene, Cashierest, IDEX and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.