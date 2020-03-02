Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mylan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mylan’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.09.

MYL opened at $17.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 573.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.72. Mylan has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,385,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,051,000 after buying an additional 425,895 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mylan by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,781,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mylan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,482,000 after purchasing an additional 499,230 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Mylan by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,158,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,983,000 after purchasing an additional 710,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Mylan by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,120,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,796 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

