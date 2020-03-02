MyWish (WISH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. MyWish has a market cap of $158,226.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One MyWish token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, COSS and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.75 or 0.02834165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00223466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00133147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish launched on August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,546,081 tokens. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

