NAGA Price Hits $0.0149 on Major Exchanges (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One NAGA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Sistemkoin and Bittrex. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $321.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00053054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00497004 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.03 or 0.06416769 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00063418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030256 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005618 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011400 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA (NGC) is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

