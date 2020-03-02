Namecoin (NMC) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.32 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.32 million and approximately $4,300.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00005614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including WEX, Altcoin Trader, Trade By Trade and Poloniex. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,848.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.88 or 0.03788643 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00753239 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00018573 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000220 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, Bittylicious, Poloniex, C-Patex, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, YoBit, WEX, Bitsane, Tux Exchange, SouthXchange, Livecoin, Trade By Trade and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

