NANJCOIN (NANJ) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded up 456.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. NANJCOIN has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $1.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NANJCOIN has traded up 389.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NANJCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.13 or 0.02710706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00223910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00047505 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00132534 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About NANJCOIN

NANJCOIN’s launch date was February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 tokens. NANJCOIN’s official website is nanjcoin.com. NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NANJCOIN’s official message board is nanjcoin.com/blog.

NANJCOIN Token Trading

NANJCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, BiteBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NANJCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NANJCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

