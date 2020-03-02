Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.68 Million

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $1.68 million and $505,140.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00054353 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,438,996 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

