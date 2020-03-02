Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 13.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $7.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.12. 1,250,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,377. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq Inc has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $120.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

