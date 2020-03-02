Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,642 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.86% of Nasdaq worth $151,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 13.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $7.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.12. 1,263,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,190. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

