National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) & Wells Fargo & Co (OTCMKTS:WFC) Head-To-Head Contrast

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Australia Bank and Wells Fargo & Co’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Australia Bank $23.02 billion 1.98 $3.38 billion $0.61 13.31 Wells Fargo & Co $103.92 billion 1.66 $19.55 billion $4.38 9.33

Wells Fargo & Co has higher revenue and earnings than National Australia Bank. Wells Fargo & Co is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Australia Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Wells Fargo & Co pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. National Australia Bank pays out 90.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Wells Fargo & Co pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wells Fargo & Co has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares National Australia Bank and Wells Fargo & Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A Wells Fargo & Co 18.81% 12.11% 1.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for National Australia Bank and Wells Fargo & Co, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Australia Bank 0 3 0 0 2.00 Wells Fargo & Co 5 16 1 0 1.82

Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus target price of $50.08, suggesting a potential upside of 22.59%. Given Wells Fargo & Co’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wells Fargo & Co is more favorable than National Australia Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of National Australia Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Wells Fargo & Co shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Co shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

National Australia Bank has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wells Fargo & Co has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Co beats National Australia Bank on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. The company accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, term deposits, and deposit accounts; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, statutory trust, community free saver, and farm management accounts. It also provides home loans; personal loans; agribusiness loans; business market and option loans; agribusiness loans; equipment and vehicle loans; debtor, invoice, and trade finance; and documentary trade, as well as business overdrafts and bank guarantees. In addition, the company offers insurance products consisting of car, home and content, landlord, travel, life, and injury insurance products; and pension, superannuation, self-managed super funds, and financial planning and advisory services. Further, it provides investment products; credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; travel services; online banking services; small business services; and international and foreign exchange solutions. As of September 30, 2017, the company operated through a network of 719 branches and business banking centers, and 2,695 ATMs. National Australia Bank Limited was founded in 1834 and is based in Docklands, Australia.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services. As of February 7, 2019, it operated through 7,800 locations, 13,000 ATMs, and the Internet and mobile banking, as well as has offices in 37 countries and territories. Wells Fargo & Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

