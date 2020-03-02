National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.00.

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$18.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $678.69 million and a PE ratio of 12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$16.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.42%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.