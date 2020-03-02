National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parkland Fuel in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Parkland Fuel’s FY2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PKI. CIBC upped their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$49.50 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$51.00 target price on Parkland Fuel and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upped their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.22.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$42.20 on Monday. Parkland Fuel has a twelve month low of C$37.13 and a twelve month high of C$49.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.80.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

