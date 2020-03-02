National Bank Financial Comments on 5N Plus Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 5N Plus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Market Weight” rating on the stock.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$2.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.24. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$1.92 and a 12 month high of C$3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.15 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.