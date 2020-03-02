National Bank Financial Comments on DIRTT Environmental’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of DIRTT Environmental in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for DIRTT Environmental’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:DRTT opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $153.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20. DIRTT Environmental has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $4.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRTT. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,284,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $23,514,000. Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,533,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,625,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

