National Bank Financial Comments on Kinaxis Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinaxis in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.86. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinaxis’ FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$125.00.

Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$112.85 on Monday. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$70.81 and a one year high of C$117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$110.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$96.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 163.55.

Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

