National Bank Financial Comments on Trican Well Service Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trican Well Service in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$1.30 price target on shares of Trican Well Service and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.30 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.24.

Shares of TCW opened at C$0.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.00. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$0.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

