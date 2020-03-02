National Bank Financial Cuts Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$34.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.33.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:LB traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$38.10. 483,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,797. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$36.93 and a twelve month high of C$46.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.11.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$241.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7399999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.