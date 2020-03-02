National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. AltaCorp Capital increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.40.

TSE:STN opened at C$40.10 on Monday. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$26.67 and a 52 week high of C$42.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$40.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total value of C$2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,684,948.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

