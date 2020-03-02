National Bank Financial Lowers Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$8.50

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its target price lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Extendicare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.90.

EXE traded up C$0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching C$7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,216. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$7.05 and a 52-week high of C$9.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $689.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

