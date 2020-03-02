National Bank Financial Trims Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Target Price to C$19.00

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AD. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cormark upped their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$23.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.57.

Shares of AD stock traded down C$0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting C$19.14. The company had a trading volume of 526,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77. Alaris Royalty has a 52 week low of C$17.70 and a 52 week high of C$23.34.

About Alaris Royalty

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

