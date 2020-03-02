National Bank Financial Weighs in on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

