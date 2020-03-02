National Bank Financial Weighs in on Northland Power Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the solar energy provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.50.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$29.84 on Monday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$22.90 and a 1 year high of C$33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.07%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

