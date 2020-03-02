National Bank Financial Weighs in on Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.69. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.11 billion.

TD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$80.18.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$69.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$74.42. The company has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion and a PE ratio of 11.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$67.69 and a 12-month high of C$77.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total transaction of C$744,300.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

