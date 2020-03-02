National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.13 Million

Analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will report $80.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.43 million to $83.70 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $76.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $456.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $452.04 million to $460.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $469.48 million, with estimates ranging from $456.13 million to $480.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

NCMI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $7.69 on Monday. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 144.68%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.