National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Upgraded to Buy by B. Riley

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NCMI. ValuEngine lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

NCMI opened at $7.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $613.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National CineMedia will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

