National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,766 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3,651.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NFG traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,064. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.83. National Fuel Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average is $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

