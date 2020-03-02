National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of National Presto Industries worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NPK. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in National Presto Industries by 357.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 14.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 645.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 23,841 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 39.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NPK stock traded up $3.16 on Monday, hitting $81.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,082. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.88. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.67 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

