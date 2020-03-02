National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $504.85 Million

Analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) will announce $504.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $502.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $507.10 million. National Vision posted sales of $461.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.30 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

EYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Vision has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of EYE opened at $34.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 87.05 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. National Vision has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $39.88.

In other National Vision news, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $2,239,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $144,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,737,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,237,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,930,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth $75,675,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,741,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,468,000 after acquiring an additional 285,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,824,000 after acquiring an additional 122,976 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.