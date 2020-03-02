National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the January 30th total of 7,320,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 619,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

In related news, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $2,239,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in National Vision by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $34.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.05 and a beta of 1.57. National Vision has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.30 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

