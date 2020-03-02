Nationwide Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Nationwide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 192,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,578,000. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 16.3% of Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nationwide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Providence First Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 65,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VCLT stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.05. 732,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,710. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.90. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.37 and a 1-year high of $106.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.