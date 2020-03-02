Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 7,636 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.54. 517,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,768,853. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.00.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $216.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

