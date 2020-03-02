Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 355.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in Federated Investors by 23.1% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,407,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,665,000 after buying an additional 1,202,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Federated Investors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,774,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Investors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Investors by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 553,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,929,000 after purchasing an additional 52,374 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 429,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Federated Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 670,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $263,367.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Investors stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.85. 1,543,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,414. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Federated Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $36.91.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $358.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

