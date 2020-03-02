Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys Shares of 53,990 Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000.

NVST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVST traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 76,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,183. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.12.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $720.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

