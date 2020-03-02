Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Holdings in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,287 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Cott worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cott by 137.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cott in the third quarter worth $204,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cott by 15.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cott in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cott in the third quarter worth $375,000.

Get Cott alerts:

Shares of COT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 476,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cott Corp has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 732.87 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered Cott from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.54 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cott from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cott in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.