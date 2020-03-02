Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Realty Income by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $2.67 on Monday, hitting $75.06. 327,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.38. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $66.21 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

