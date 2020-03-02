Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,403,000 after purchasing an additional 258,305 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in J M Smucker by 52.3% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in J M Smucker by 2.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 6.1% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 485,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SJM traded up $3.59 on Monday, reaching $106.58. 66,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.31. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $100.14 and a 12 month high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.36.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

