Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Position in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 218.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,851 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.14% of Knoll worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Knoll by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 29,311 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 15.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Knoll by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Knoll in the third quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Knoll by 150.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 75,631 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knoll alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on KNL shares. Cfra downgraded Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Knoll from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Knoll currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of KNL stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,074. The company has a market capitalization of $878.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.67. Knoll Inc has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $371.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. Knoll had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. Knoll’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.