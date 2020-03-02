Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 2,211.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

CR stock traded up $3.61 on Monday, reaching $71.56. 42,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.51. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $65.95 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.81 million. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

