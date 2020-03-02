Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of PROS worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PROS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in PROS by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in PROS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PROS by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRO. ValuEngine lowered PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

In other PROS news, Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $118,663.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,743 shares of company stock worth $361,743 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.71. 23,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,969. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.37. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.22 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

