Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 151,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 304,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,858,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,925,000 after purchasing an additional 278,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CAO David M. Wold bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.44. The stock had a trading volume of 512,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,628. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.09 and a beta of 1.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

