Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,255,316,000 after purchasing an additional 72,688 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,659,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 962,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,223,000 after acquiring an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,004 shares of company stock worth $7,098,882 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $87.11. The stock had a trading volume of 174,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,041. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.80 and its 200 day moving average is $99.56. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $83.16 and a 52 week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

