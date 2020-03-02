Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.80 Million Stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,396 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 139.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 250,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after buying an additional 145,927 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 16,291 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 84.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 162,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 27.4% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,510,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,306,000 after acquiring an additional 325,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,602. Berry Global Group Inc has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BERY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.91.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

