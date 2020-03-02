Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of Atkore International Group worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,336,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,522,000 after buying an additional 1,053,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,755,000 after buying an additional 41,173 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 932,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,309,000 after buying an additional 147,555 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Atkore International Group by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after buying an additional 184,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Atkore International Group by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 97,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $931,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,425.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $253,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,703.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,289 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atkore International Group stock traded up $1.61 on Monday, hitting $38.52. 15,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,947. Atkore International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.68.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The business had revenue of $447.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

