Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in LogMeIn by 1,458.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in LogMeIn by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in LogMeIn by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in LogMeIn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LogMeIn news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $344,956.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOGM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank cut LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LogMeIn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.31.

LOGM stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.08. 77,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,166. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day moving average is $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. LogMeIn Inc has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

