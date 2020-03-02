Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 263,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 270,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after buying an additional 87,937 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 382,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,262,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 295,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after buying an additional 175,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.12. 50,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,666. Southern Copper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

SCCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Itau Unibanco lowered Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

